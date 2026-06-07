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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Grand Vitara Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand i10 nios Grand vitara
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.55 Lakhs₹ 10.77 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage16 to 27 kmpl20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left Side
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 KappaK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl21.11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 60 R17
Length
3815 mm4345 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2600 mm
Height
1520 mm1645 mm
Width
1680 mm1795 mm
Bootspace
260 litres373 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoBoth Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneBlack + Bordeaux with Silver Accents
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBlack + Bordeaux with Silver Accents
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,05,79612,25,566
Ex-Showroom Price
5,55,00010,76,500
RTO
22,2001,12,480
Insurance
28,09636,086
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,02026,342
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid SUV looksStrong Hybrid enginePremium cabin

Cons

Compromised boot spaceMild hybrid with MT misses several features
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Benefits On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:- Benefits upto...
Applicable on grandi10niosera-12-kappa & 17 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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