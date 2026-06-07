In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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