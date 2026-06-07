In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Fronx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Fronx
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 6.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4