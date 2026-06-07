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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Ertiga Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand i10 nios Ertiga
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.55 Lakhs₹ 8.85 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 27 kmpl20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 KappaK15C Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl20.51 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMac Pherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 65 R15
Length
3815 mm4395 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2740 mm
Height
1520 mm1690 mm
Width
1680 mm1735 mm
Bootspace
260 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBoth Sides
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)1 Star (Global NCAP)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black and GreySplendid Silver and Dignity Brown
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,05,7969,99,900
Ex-Showroom Price
5,55,0008,85,000
RTO
22,20065,950
Insurance
28,09648,950
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,02021,491
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent mileageUpdated driver screen with newer graphicsSpacious cabin

Cons

Substantial price difference vs petrol-only modelCompromised boot spaceNo significant visual update on the outside
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:- Benefits upto...
Applicable on grandi10niosera-12-kappa & 17 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Ertiga Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ertiga vs Rumion

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