In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4