In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Scorpio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Scorpio
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|14.44 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|-
|4