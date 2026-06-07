In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Kuv100 nxt
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|18.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1198 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|-
|3