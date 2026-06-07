In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Bolero Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Bolero neo
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|-
|3