In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Kia Carens, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Carens Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Carens
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 11.02 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|12.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|-
|4