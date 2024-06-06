In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs D-Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|D-max
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Isuzu
|Price
|₹ 5.92 Lakhs
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|2499 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|-