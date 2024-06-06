HT Auto
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand i10 nios D-max
BrandHyundaiIsuzu
Price₹ 5.92 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 27 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc2499 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders4-

Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa
₹5.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine Type
1.2 KappaVGT Intercooled Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14205 R16C
Wheels
Steel Rims16 Inch
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14205 R16C
Length
3815 mm5375 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2600 mm
Height
1520 mm1800 mm
Width
1680 mm1860 mm
Bootspace
260 litres1495 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres55 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,31312,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
5,92,30010,54,900
RTO
32,6921,31,862
Insurance
35,82169,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21427,021
Expert Rating
