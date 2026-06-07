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HomeCompare CarsGrand i10 Nios vs Venue N Line [2022-2025]

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand i10 nios Venue n line [2022-2025]
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 5.55 Lakhs₹ 12.15 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 27 kmpl20.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Venue N Line [2022-2025]
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]
N6 MT
₹12.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left Side
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa1.0 l Turbo GDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleCoupled Torsion Beam axle with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 60 R16
Length
3815 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2500 mm
Height
1520 mm1617 mm
Width
1680 mm1770 mm
Bootspace
260 litres311 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBlack and Greige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,05,79614,00,260
Ex-Showroom Price
5,55,00012,14,700
RTO
22,2001,33,470
Insurance
28,09651,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,02030,097
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sportier looksDriver-centric updatesTwo-way dash cam

Cons

Updates largely cosmeticNo MT or iMT
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:- Benefits upto...
Applicable on grandi10niosera-12-kappa & 17 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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