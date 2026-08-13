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Hyundai Exter vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Yaris
BrandHyundaiToyota
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1496 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders-4

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl17.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14185 / 60 R15
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion beam with stabiliser
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14185 / 60 R15
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L42
Length
3830 mm4425
Wheelbase
2450 mm2550
Height
1643 mm1495
Width
1723 mm1730
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Manual)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,21510,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6009,16,000
RTO
32,22464,150
Insurance
35,39140,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93221,959
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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