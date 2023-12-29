In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Exter and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Exter and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EX 1.2 MT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs 11.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19.4 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 21.12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less