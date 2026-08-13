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Hyundai Exter vs Tata Tigor

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Tigor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Tigor
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl20.3
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14175 / 65 R14
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springRear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14175 / 65 R14
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L35
Length
3830 mm3993
Wheelbase
2450 mm2450
Height
1643 mm1532
Width
1723 mm1677
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Manual)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Yes-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,2156,12,137.6
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6005,54,990
RTO
32,22422,199.6
Insurance
35,39134,448
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93213,157
Expert Rating
-
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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