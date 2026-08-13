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Hyundai Exter vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Tiago nrg
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl20.09 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14175 / 60 R15
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14175 / 60 R15
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L35 litres
Length
3830 mm3802 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2400 mm
Height
1643 mm1537 mm
Width
1723 mm1677 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Manual)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,2158,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6007,19,990
RTO
32,22459,399
Insurance
35,39140,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93217,633
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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