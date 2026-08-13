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HomeCompare CarsExter vs Tiago EV [2022-2026]

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Exter and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Tiago ev [2022-2026]
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250-315 km/charge
Mileage19 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min-
Engine
1997 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14175 / 65 R14
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14175 / 65 R14
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L-
Length
3830 mm3769 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2400 mm
Height
1643 mm1536 mm
Width
1723 mm1677 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Power Windows
Front OnlyNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,2158,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6007,99,000
RTO
32,2249,000
Insurance
35,39136,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93218,153
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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