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HomeCompare CarsExter vs Punch EV [2024-2026]

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Punch ev [2024-2026]
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Range-315-421 km/charge
Mileage19 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-25 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Punch EV [2024-2026]
Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]
Smart 3.3
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min-
Engine
1997 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14185 / 70 R15
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14185 / 70 R15
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L37 litres
Length
3830 mm3857 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2445 mm
Height
1643 mm1633 mm
Width
1723 mm1742 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,21510,49,577
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6009,99,000
RTO
32,22411,000
Insurance
35,39139,077
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93222,559
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish front face designPlenty of features in the cabinDecent range

Cons

Space in the rear is still limitedShould have had more unique design highlight at the back
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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