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HomeCompare CarsExter vs Nexon [2020-2023]

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Nexon [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Nexon [2020-2023]
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 7 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl17.05 to 24.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Nexon [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [2020-2023]
XE
₹7 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl17.4
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14195 / 60 R16
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springSemi-Independent; closed profile Twist beam with Coil Spring and shock absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14195 / 60 R16
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L44
Length
3830 mm3993
Wheelbase
2450 mm2498
Height
1643 mm1606
Width
1723 mm1811
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Manual)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
YesNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,2158,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6007,28,900
RTO
32,22457,973
Insurance
35,39131,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93217,606
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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