Hyundai Exter vs Tata Nexon

Exter
Hyundai Exter
EX 1.2 MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon
Tata Nexon
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
718 Km765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.4 kmpl17.4
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,69,4978,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,9007,28,900
RTO
32,99657,973
Insurance
36,10131,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,39017,606
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Latest Offers
Delhi
On Tata Nexon :- Get Corporate Discount Upto Rs.3,...
Applicable on nexonxe & 27 more variants
Expired
View Offer

