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Hyundai Exter vs Tata Altroz

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Altroz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Altroz
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 6.3 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Altroz
Tata Altroz
Smart Petrol 5MT
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14185 / 60 R16
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTwist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent MacPherson Dual Path Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14185 / 60 R16
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L37 litres
Length
3830 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2501 mm
Height
1643 mm1523 mm
Width
1723 mm1755 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualManual
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Power Windows
Front OnlyAll
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,2157,17,707
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6006,29,990
RTO
32,22455,529
Insurance
35,39131,688
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93215,426
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Premium features setMultiple engine optionsWell designed

Cons

Lack of quality at placesLethargic diesel engineNoisy cabin for CNG variants
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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