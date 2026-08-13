In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Rapid TSI Comparison