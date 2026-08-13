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Hyundai Exter vs Skoda Rapid TSI

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Rapid TSI Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Rapid tsi
BrandHyundaiSkoda
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Exter Visual Comparison

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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl18.97
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Engine
1997 cc999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14185 / 60 R15
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springCompound link crank-axle
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14185 / 60 R15
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L55
Length
3830 mm4413
Wheelbase
2450 mm2552
Height
1643 mm1466
Width
1723 mm1699
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote with Boot Opener
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,2158,64,414
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6007,79,000
RTO
32,22454,530
Insurance
35,39130,384
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93218,579
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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