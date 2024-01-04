Saved Articles

Hyundai Exter vs Skoda Kushaq

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Exter
Hyundai Exter
EX 1.2 MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
Active 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol1.0 TSI Petrol
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
718 Km894
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.4 kmpl17.88
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,69,49712,08,864
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,90010,49,999
RTO
32,9961,12,930
Insurance
36,10145,435
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,39025,983

    Latest News

    The Kushaq and Slavia helped Skoda to hit 1 lakh sales in just two years, which the company previously took six years to reach.
    Skoda hits sales milestone of 1 lakh cars in 2 years, driven by Slavia & Kushaq
    4 Jan 2024
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) has helped the Czech carmaker to clock one lakh sales in the last two years.
    Skoda Kushaq SUV, Slavia sedan prices hiked, to cost up to 1 lakh more
    5 Jan 2024
    Skoda Kushaq has a dignified European design on the outside but with doses of chrome to appeal to more prospective buyers. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Skoda Kushaq first drive review: Confident foray into mid-size SUV space
    13 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Hyundai Exter SUV is being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes. Hyundai is also offering a CNG version of the SUV, a first in its segment.
    Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, launched in India: First Look
    10 Jul 2023
    Skoda Slavia has been showcased by the Czech carmaker ahead of its global debut next month.
    Watch: Skoda Slavia in action ahead of official debut
    27 Oct 2021
    Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
    Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
    14 Oct 2022
    Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
    View all
     