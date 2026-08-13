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Hyundai Exter vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Kwid
BrandHyundaiRenault
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai Exter Visual Comparison

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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Engine
1997 cc999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Front Tyres
165/70 R14-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14-
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L28 litres
Length
3830 mm3731 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2422 mm
Height
1643 mm1474 mm
Width
1723 mm1579 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Air Conditioner
Yes - Manual-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Headlights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
EMI
13,932NaN
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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