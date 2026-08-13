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Hyundai Exter vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Duster
BrandHyundaiRenault
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Engine
1997 cc999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Front Tyres
165/70 R14-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring-
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring-
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14-
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L-
Length
3830 mm4343 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2657 mm
Height
1643 mm1701 mm
Width
1723 mm1815 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Air Conditioner
Yes - Manual-
Instrument Cluster
Digital7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows
Headlights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,21512,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,60010,49,000
RTO
32,2241,04,900
Insurance
35,39145,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93225,796
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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