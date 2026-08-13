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Hyundai Exter vs Nissan Kicks

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Kicks Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Kicks
BrandHyundaiNissan
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 9.5 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1330 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl13.9
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14215 / 65 R16
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14215 / 65 R16
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L50
Length
3830 mm4384
Wheelbase
2450 mm2673
Height
1643 mm1669
Width
1723 mm1813
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,21510,54,878
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6009,49,990
RTO
32,22473,609
Insurance
35,39130,779
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93222,673
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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