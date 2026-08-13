In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Kicks Comparison