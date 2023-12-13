Saved Articles

Hyundai Exter vs MG Hector

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

EX 1.2 MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹15.00 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
718 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,69,49717,31,499
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,90014,99,800
RTO
32,9961,61,980
Insurance
36,10169,219
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,39037,216

    Latest News

    Gloster SUV will be the fourth product offering from MG Motor in India.
    Gloster SUV first drive review: MG Motor's tech-loaded battle tank wages war
    13 Dec 2023
    MG Motor India claims electric cars played a key role in the brand's total passenger vehicle sales in 2023.
    Hector, ZS and Comet help MG Motor India post 18% sales growth in 2023 with 56,902 cars
    1 Jan 2024
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    MG Motor India has announced big discounts on all its models in December as part of year-end benefits to its customers.
    Hector, Astor and other MG Motor cars get up to 1.50 lakh off in December as part of year-end discount
    8 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
    MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
    9 Feb 2023
    MG Motor is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Hector SUV this month. In its new avatar, the Hector 2023 will be loaded with more features and tech than the previous edition.
    MG Hector 2023: First Look
    8 Jan 2023
    Hyundai Exter SUV is being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes. Hyundai is also offering a CNG version of the SUV, a first in its segment.
    Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, launched in India: First Look
    10 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
