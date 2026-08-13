In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Astor Comparison