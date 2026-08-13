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Hyundai Exter vs MG Astor

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Astor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Astor
BrandHyundaiMG
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Astor
MG Astor
Sprint
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl15.43 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
165/70 R14215 / 55 R17
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14215 / 55 R17
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L48 litres
Length
3830 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2585 mm
Height
1643 mm1650 mm
Width
1723 mm1809 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,21510,96,202
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6009,79,100
RTO
32,22468,537
Insurance
35,39148,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93223,561
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with features, including ADASGood designWell-appointed cabin

Cons

No diesel engineNot the most spacious in the cabin
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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