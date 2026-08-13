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HomeCompare CarsExter vs XL6 [2019-2022]

Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Xl6 [2019-2022]
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 9.85 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Exter Visual Comparison

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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl19.01
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14185 / 65 R15
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14185 / 65 R15
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L45
Length
3830 mm4445
Wheelbase
2450 mm2740
Height
1643 mm1700
Width
1723 mm1775
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,21511,34,910
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6009,98,000
RTO
32,22483,470
Insurance
35,39142,940
Accessories Charges
010,000
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93224,393
Expert Rating
-
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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