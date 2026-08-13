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Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Vitara brezza
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 7.61 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
LXi
₹7.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl17.03
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14205 / 60 R16
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14205 / 60 R16
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L48
Length
3830 mm3995
Wheelbase
2450 mm2500
Height
1643 mm1640
Width
1723 mm1790
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Manual)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
YesRemote
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,2158,58,738
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6007,61,500
RTO
32,22454,690
Insurance
35,39142,048
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93218,457
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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