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Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Swift

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Swift, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Swift Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Swift
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 5.79 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
LXi
₹5.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Exter Visual Comparison

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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl24.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min80 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14165 / 80 R14
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14165 / 80 R14
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L37 litres
Length
3830 mm3860 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2450 mm
Height
1643 mm1520 mm
Width
1723 mm1735 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Manual)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
YesNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,2156,46,884
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6005,78,900
RTO
32,22432,156
Insurance
35,39135,328
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93213,904
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent fuel efficiencyUpdated feature listFocus on safety additions

Cons

Sluggish three-cylinder engineNot particularly refined to drive
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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