In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Ignis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Exter
|Ignis
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.8 Lakhs
|₹ 5.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 kmpl
|20.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4