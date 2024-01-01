Saved Articles

Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Exter
Hyundai Exter
EX 1.2 MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa PetrolK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
718 Km950 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.4 kmpl21.11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,69,49712,47,284
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,90010,70,000
RTO
32,9961,14,230
Insurance
36,10162,354
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500700
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,39026,808

