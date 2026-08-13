In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Celerio X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Exter
|Celerio x
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 kmpl
|21.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3