|Engine Type
|1.2 Kappa Petrol
|K10B
|Electric Motor
|No
|-
|Driving Range
|718 Km
|757.05
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.4 kmpl
|21.63
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|67 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹6,69,497
|₹5,17,663
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,99,900
|₹4,65,700
|RTO
|₹32,996
|₹26,128
|Insurance
|₹36,101
|₹25,335
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹14,390
|₹11,126