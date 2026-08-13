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HomeCompare CarsExter vs Baleno [2019-2022]

Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Baleno [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Baleno [2019-2022]
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.8 Lakhs₹ 5.58 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl21.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Baleno [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]
Sigma
₹5.58 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl21.01
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14185 / 65 R15
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14185 / 65 R15
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L37
Length
3830 mm3995
Wheelbase
2450 mm2520
Height
1643 mm1510
Width
1723 mm1745
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Manual)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,2156,66,192
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6005,99,000
RTO
32,22433,580
Insurance
35,39132,178
Accessories Charges
0934
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93214,319
Expert Rating
-
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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