Hyundai Exter vs Mahindra XUV500

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

EX 1.2 MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa PetrolmHawk155
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
718 Km1057
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm360 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.4 kmpl15.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm153 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,69,49716,92,101
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,90014,22,850
RTO
32,9961,82,686
Insurance
36,10166,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,39035,954

    Latest News

    Hyundai Exter goes against the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Creta and Venue help increase Hyundai's sales figures. Here are key numbers
    1 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Motor is planning to join Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra next year in increasing prices of its models across the lineup.
    Creta, Venue, Exter, Verna and other Hyundai cars set for price hike soon, says COO
    4 Dec 2023
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    Hyundai cars in India will become pricier from the first day of 2024.
    Hyundai cars in India to be costlier from this date
    7 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
    Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
    16 Aug 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Hyundai Exter SUV is being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes. Hyundai is also offering a CNG version of the SUV, a first in its segment.
    Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, launched in India: First Look
    10 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
