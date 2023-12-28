Saved Articles

Hyundai Exter vs Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Exter
Hyundai Exter
EX 1.2 MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W6
₹10.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol1.2 Turbo Petrol
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
718 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.4 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,69,49712,03,114
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,90010,35,000
RTO
32,9961,15,500
Insurance
36,10152,114
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,39025,859

