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Hyundai Exter vs Mahindra XUV300

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs XUV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Xuv300
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl17.0 to 20.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
W2 1.2 Petrol
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Exter Visual Comparison

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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min200 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
165/70 R14205 / 65 R16
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTwist beam suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14205 / 65 R16
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L42 litres
Length
3830 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2600 mm
Height
1643 mm1627 mm
Width
1723 mm1821 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Manual)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,2159,07,858
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6007,99,000
RTO
32,22464,930
Insurance
35,39143,428
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93219,513
Expert Rating
-
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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