Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsExter vs Scorpio Classic

Hyundai Exter vs Mahindra Scorpio Classic

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Mahindra Scorpio Classic, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
EX 1.2 MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
S
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol2.2 L mHawk
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
718 Km900 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm300 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.4 kmpl15 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,69,49714,39,064
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,90011,99,000
RTO
32,9961,61,875
Insurance
36,10177,689
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,39030,931

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Motopilot_e)
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted ahead of launch. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki's new-found dominance in the SUV market has been buoyed by vehicles such as Fronx, Grand Vitara, Brezza and Jimny.
    SUV sales, led by Maruti, soar in December. Small car sales continue to slide
    2 Jan 2024
    Mahindra's SUVs witnessed 24 per cent sales growth in December 2023.
    XUV300, Thar SUVs propel Mahindra to post 24% sales growth in December
    1 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
    Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
    15 Sept 2022
    Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
    Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
    13 Dec 2022
    Hyundai Exter SUV is being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes. Hyundai is also offering a CNG version of the SUV, a first in its segment.
    Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, launched in India: First Look
    10 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
    View all
     