Hyundai Exter vs Mahindra Scorpio

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Exter
Hyundai Exter
EX 1.2 MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S3 Plus
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol2.2 L mHawk
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
718 Km900
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.4 kmpl15
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm119 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,69,49715,22,048
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,90012,77,169
RTO
32,9961,64,476
Insurance
36,10163,033
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,39032,354

    Latest News

    Mahindra Scorpio-N failed miserably at the crash tests conducted by Australasian NCAP returning with zero stars despite offering six airbags besides other safety features. Few months ago, the same car was awarded five-star rating by Global NCAP.
    Why Scorpio-N flunked ANCAP crash tests despite getting 5-star at Global NCAP? Mahindra reacts to new safety rating
    15 Dec 2023
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki's new-found dominance in the SUV market has been buoyed by vehicles such as Fronx, Grand Vitara, Brezza and Jimny.
    SUV sales, led by Maruti, soar in December. Small car sales continue to slide
    2 Jan 2024
    Mahindra's SUVs witnessed 24 per cent sales growth in December 2023.
    XUV300, Thar SUVs propel Mahindra to post 24% sales growth in December
    1 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
    Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
    15 Sept 2022
    Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
    Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
    13 Dec 2022
    Hyundai Exter SUV is being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes. Hyundai is also offering a CNG version of the SUV, a first in its segment.
    Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, launched in India: First Look
    10 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
    View all
     