In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Bolero Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Exter
|Bolero neo
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|-
|3