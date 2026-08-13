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Hyundai Exter vs Mahindra Bolero Neo

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Bolero Neo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Bolero neo
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 8.85 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl17.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders-3

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Exter Visual Comparison

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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14215 / 75 R15
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springMulti-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springDouble Wish-bone type, Independent Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14215 / 75 R15
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L50 litres
Length
3830 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2680 mm
Height
1643 mm1817 mm
Width
1723 mm1795 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualManual
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,21510,13,840
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6008,84,500
RTO
32,22486,724
Insurance
35,39142,116
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93221,791
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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