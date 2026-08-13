In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Bolero Comparison