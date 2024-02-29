In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EX 1.2 MT, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.1 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Exter vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Hyundai Kia Price ₹ 6 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 19.2 to 27.1 kmpl 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4