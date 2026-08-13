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Hyundai Exter vs Kia Sonet

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Kia Sonet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Sonet Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Sonet
BrandHyundaiKia
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 7.32 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

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Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai Exter Visual Comparison

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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl18.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14195 / 65 R15
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14195 / 65 R15
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L45 litres
Length
3830 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2500 mm
Height
1643 mm1570 mm
Width
1723 mm1790 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Manual)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeatherette
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,2158,33,592
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6007,31,900
RTO
32,22460,233
Insurance
35,39140,959
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93217,917
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looks Exhaustive feature listADAS

Cons

Limited rear-seat spaceA fair bit of body roll at high speeds
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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