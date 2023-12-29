Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsExter vs Seltos

Hyundai Exter vs Kia Seltos

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
EX 1.2 MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE 1.5
₹10.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa PetrolG1.5 MPi
Electric Motor
NoNo
Driving Range
718 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,69,49712,51,215
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,90010,89,900
RTO
32,9961,12,990
Insurance
36,10147,825
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,39026,893

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Hyundai Creta1493.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kia Seltos1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Creta vs Seltos
Hindustan Times
Kia Sonet998.0 cc to 1493.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic7.79 - 14.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kia Seltos1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Sonet vs Seltos

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    The updated Sonet will be the first launch from the company in India in 2024 and will be followed by the launch of the latest Carnival and the introduction of EV9 later in the year.
    Kia India to reduce exports to help bolster supply for domestic market
    15 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Hyundai Creta is all set to hit the Indian market on 16th January 2024, which will intensify the rivalry in the mid-size SUV segment, where other models like Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio-N are among the strong players.
    2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose
    11 Jan 2024
    The updated Kia Sonet has received key styling updates on the outside and now comes with ADAS. There is, however, no change to the overall dimensions and mechanics of the model.
    Facelift Kia Sonet SUV unveiled, pre-bookings start from 20th December
    15 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia Seltos 2023 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
    23 Jul 2023
    Kia will announce the prices of the Seltos facelift SUV on July 14. Bookings for the new Seltos will begin on the same day.
    Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Exter SUV is being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes. Hyundai is also offering a CNG version of the SUV, a first in its segment.
    Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, launched in India: First Look
    10 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
    View all
     