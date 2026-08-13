In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Kia Carens, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Carens Comparison