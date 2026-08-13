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Hyundai Exter vs Kia Carens

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Kia Carens, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Carens Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Carens
BrandHyundaiKia
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 11.02 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl12.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders-4

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Carens
Kia Carens
Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹11.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl12.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
165/70 R14195 / 65 R15
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springCoupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14195 / 65 R15
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L45 litres
Length
3830 mm4540 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2780 mm
Height
1643 mm1708 mm
Width
1723 mm1800 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Manual)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric + Leatherette
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,21512,79,166
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,60011,01,900
RTO
32,2241,22,190
Insurance
35,39154,576
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93227,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

Cons

Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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