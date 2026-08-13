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Hyundai Exter vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter D-max
BrandHyundaiIsuzu
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc2499 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders--

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Engine
1997 cc2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14205 R16C
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14205 R16C
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L55 litres
Length
3830 mm5375 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2600 mm
Height
1643 mm1800 mm
Width
1723 mm1860 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - Manual-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,21512,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,60010,54,900
RTO
32,2241,31,862
Insurance
35,39169,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93227,021
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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