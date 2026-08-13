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HomeCompare CarsExter vs Verna [2020-2023]

Hyundai Exter vs Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Verna [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Verna [2020-2023]
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 9.11 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl17.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Verna [2020-2023]
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Exter Visual Comparison

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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl17.7
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14185 / 65 R15
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springCouple Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14185 / 65 R15
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L45
Length
3830 mm4440
Wheelbase
2450 mm2600
Height
1643 mm1475
Width
1723 mm1729
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Manual)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote with Boot Opener
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,21510,46,314
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6009,28,600
RTO
32,22475,868
Insurance
35,39141,246
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0600
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93222,489
Expert Rating
-
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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