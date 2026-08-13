In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Hyundai Santro, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Santro Comparison