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HomeCompare CarsExter vs i20 N Line [2021-2023]

Hyundai Exter vs Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs i20 N Line [2021-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter I20 n line [2021-2023]
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 9.84 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl20.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

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Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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i20 N Line [2021-2023]
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
ManualClutchless Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl20.25
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Engine
1997 cc998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
165/70 R14195 / 55 R16
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14195 / 55 R16
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L37
Length
3830 mm3995
Wheelbase
2450 mm2580
Height
1643 mm1505
Width
1723 mm1775
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Manual)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricArtificial Leather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,21510,99,153
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6009,84,100
RTO
32,22471,046
Insurance
35,39143,507
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93223,625
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
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