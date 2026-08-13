In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Hyundai i20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs i20 Comparison